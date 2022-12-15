Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

