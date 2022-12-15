Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 137,427 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

INTC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

