InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,500

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,510.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.