InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,500

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,510.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of IHG opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $71.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
