Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

