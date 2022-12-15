Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.26

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.26 and last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 81396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Interfor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

