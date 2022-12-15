International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

IBM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average is $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

