InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 45.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

