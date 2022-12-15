InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

