InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.9% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

