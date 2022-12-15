InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 390,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.