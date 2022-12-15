InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,038,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

