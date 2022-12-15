InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $212,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.2 %

CARR stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

