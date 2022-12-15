InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 20,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 132,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 693,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

