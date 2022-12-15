InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 442 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.24 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.