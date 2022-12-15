InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

