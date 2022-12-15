Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

INTU traded down $14.18 on Thursday, reaching $404.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

