Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 57.0% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

