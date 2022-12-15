Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) is BCS Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 5.51% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.