Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

