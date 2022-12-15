Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $286.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

