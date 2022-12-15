Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $143.41. 52,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

