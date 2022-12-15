Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Raised by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $7.20 on Thursday, reaching $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,622. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.