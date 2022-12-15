Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Position Raised by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.