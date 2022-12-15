Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

