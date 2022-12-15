Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.62. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

