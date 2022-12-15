Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 83.0% in November

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 595,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IIM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

