Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,197 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical volume of 6,501 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 35.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

About Lithium Americas

LAC traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 179,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.