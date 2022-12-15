Investors Purchase High Volume of Novartis Call Options (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,503 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,004 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.98. 68,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.