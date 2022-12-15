Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

