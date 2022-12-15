IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Shares Up 7.9%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 28,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 48,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. Analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

