iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.34

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and traded as high as $44.81. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 591 shares.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 1.88% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

