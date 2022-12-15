Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 45.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 75,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,450 ($17.79) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,535 ($18.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

