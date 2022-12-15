Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,043. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

