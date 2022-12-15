Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,068 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.09. 58,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.