Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 175,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,040. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

