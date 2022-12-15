Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 51,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $11.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $556.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,098. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.