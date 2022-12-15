Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. 27,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

