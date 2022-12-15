iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHY opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

