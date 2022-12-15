iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Cut by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.59 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.