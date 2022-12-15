iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100,067 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.27 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

