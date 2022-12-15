iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,061 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.