iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 225,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,851,700 shares.The stock last traded at $55.84 and had previously closed at $58.01.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

