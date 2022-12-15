iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $6.37 on Thursday, reaching $221.03. 50,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.