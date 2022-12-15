iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Decreased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,952. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.