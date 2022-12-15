iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IWV stock traded down $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $223.61. 1,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

