iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s Largest Position

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 51.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,578,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

