iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,819. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

