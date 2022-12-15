iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 8.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $30,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $248.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

