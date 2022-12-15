iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.