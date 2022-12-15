iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

